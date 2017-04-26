Mansfield dad-to-be poured boiling water over fellow prisoner

A prisoner and dad-to-be from Mansfield has been handed more jail time after he threw boiling water over a fellow inmate.

Nathan Proctor, a prisoner at HMP Moorland, Doncaster, threw a full kettle of scalding water over fellow inmate John Banks, Sheffield Crown Court heard,

I know I’m in a prison, but you don’t see things like this happen. Victim John Banks

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Banks said: “This has made me extremely scared.

“I know I’m in a prison, but you don’t see things like this happen.

“I know I’m in a dangerous place now. This is going to affect me for the rest of my life.”

CCTV captured Proctor, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield, going into a corridor and leaning over the first-floor balcony near his cell to see who was standing below.

The 25-year-old returned to his cell and emerged with a full kettle of boiling water which he then threw over the balcony and on to Banks.

David Wain, prosecuting, said: “He suffered burns to 15 per cent of his body.”

Banks saw a plastic surgeon who said he did not think the burns would leave extensive scarring.

Andrew Davies, mitigating, said: “Proctor is somebody who has a partner.

“She has told him she is pregnant and he is looking to the future. In short, he has something to live for.

“This is a serious matter which is bound to come with a custodial sentence, but I ask your honour not to impose a sentence that will crush him.”

Proctor, who is already serving 18 months in jail for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, admitted grievous bodily harm.

Judge Paul Watson QC sentenced Proctor to four more years and he must serve an additional one year on licence.

He told Proctor: “You pose a significant risk of serious harm to members of the public.

“It seems to me that in order to provide a measure of protection to the public an extended term is absolutely necessary.”

A prison watchdog yesterday said levels of violence in HMP Doncaster were rising and were under-reported.