Breaking news: Police confirm body found in Warsop is missing dad Nathan Priest

Police today said a body found in Warsop is that of missing father-of-two Nathan Priest.

In a statement this morning, Nottinghamshire Police said: “Following a formal identification, officers have confirmed that a body found on Friday afternoon was that of missing father-of-two Nathan Priest, aged 28, of Warsop.

“Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.

“His family have been informed.”

Mr Priest went missing on the evening of Friday, September 9. He was last seen leaving an address in Warsop.

