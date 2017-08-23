Crews tackle industrial blaze at Killamarsh

Four fire crews battled the flames at an industrial fire in Killamarsh.

Crews from Clowne, Staveley, Matlock and Buxton received a call from South Yorkshire control room at 8.41am and headed to Sheffield Road.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “The fire happened in a Hopper storage container and two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jets were used.

“We isolated the electric and are now damping down the scene.”