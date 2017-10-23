Search

Crackdown on speeding in Notts

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Notts roads.
Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week beginning Monday, October 23:

* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;

* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph area;

* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;

* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;

* A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell;

* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

* A616, Ompton;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;

* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;

* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;

* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;

* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;

* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;

* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;

* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;

* Clifton Road, Ruddington

* Main Street, Balderton;

* Radford Boulevard /Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham.

For further information, see www.nottspeed.com