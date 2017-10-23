Crackdown on speeding in Notts

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week beginning Monday, October 23:
* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;
* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph area;
* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;
* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;
* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;
* A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell;
* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
* A616, Ompton;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;
* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;
* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;
* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;
* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;
* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;
* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;
* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington
* Main Street, Balderton;
* Radford Boulevard /Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham.
For further information, see www.nottspeed.com
