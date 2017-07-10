Countdown to Chad family fun day at Southwell Racecourse

The countdown is on to the annual Chad family fun day at Southwell Racecourse.

And the racecourse has teamed up with your Chad to offer a fantastic family ticket offer for the event on Sunday, July 16.

The offer includes two adult tickets, up to three children’s tickets, two racecards, up to three children’s entertainment wristbands and a bag of sweets for each child – for just £27.

To take advantage of this offer, tickets must be booked in advance through the racecourse website – www.southwell-racecourse.co.uk – by clicking on the Family Fun Day fixture page, clicking on “Buy Tickets” and by entering promo code CHAD17. The page will then refresh and then it will show the 3 CHAD17 packages.

A racecourse spokesman said: “It is absolutely terrific value.

“The day itself will be packed full of entertainment for the little ones, including the Champion-Sheeps gang who have a host of different games and activities to get involved in, plus Archie the racecourse mascot, fun fair rides, Shetland pony racing plus much more.”

Also available is a barbecue package for £25 for adults and just £8 for under 18s featuring grandstand admission, a race card, a £2.50 voucher against any drink of your choice, plus a choice of a burger and onions, chicken fillets and mayo burger, or hot dog and onions.

The spokesman said: “This is an ideal way to enjoy the day without having to worry about carrying around a picnic all day.”

Former Nottingham Forest player Kenny Burns will be at the racecourse too and available for photos and autographs on the day as well.

And all the fun takes place against a backdrop of a full programme of racing.

Gates open at 11.30pm ahead of the first of seven races over the jumps which gets under way at 2.20pm. The final race is due off at 5.40pm.