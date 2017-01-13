Council tax to rise in Clipstone to pay for new community centre

Residents in Clipstone could face an increase in council tax to help fund a new community centre in the area.

The parish council has said it has applied for a Public Works Loan Board loan to buy a ‘former health centre’.

It would mean an increase in council tax of around £7.80 a year for properties in Band D.

A statement on the Clipstone Parish Council’s website said: “Clipstone Parish Council have applied to the Department for Communities & Local Government to seek the Secretary of State’s approval for a PWLB loan of £125,000 for a 10 year borrowing term to purchase a former Health Centre for use as a Community Centre.

“The annual loan repayments of £13,049 will come from our precept budget which will also include a parish precept increase of £0.15p a week for a Band D dwelling. This would be the equivalent increase of about £7.80 a year.”