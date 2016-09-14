Colleagues pay tribute after the death of a popular Warsop councillor

Fellow councillors have tribute to a popular colleague who has sadly lost his battle to cancer.

Councillor Peter Crawford, who had sat on Mansfield District Council for almost a decade and Warsop Parish Council for more than 14 years, passed away from lymphoma.

His best friend and colleague, Councillor John Kerr with whom he served on both the parish and district councils having joined at the same time, said: “We hit it off straight away, we were brilliant mates and he was such a character.

“He always had a lot of fantastic remarks for everybody and you could always hear him coming because he was always whistling.

“He was a small man but very tall in stature, everybody loved him - when he received a phone call he got out there straight away to sort it, that’s what he was like.

“He was brilliant as a councillor and as a friend I couldn’t have had better.”

During the recent full council meeting at the Civic Centre, a minute’s silence was held before members took it in turns to talk about the 71-year-old.

Councillor Andy Sissons said: “Everybody here is truly saddened by Peter’s passing, I respected him for his intelligence, knowledge, wisdom and integrity.”

Mayor Kate Allsop added: “He was a gentleman and a really nice man. He was an excellent councillor and we’re truly going to miss him, it’s heartbreakingly sad.”

Councillor Ann Norman said Coun Crawford had taught her the ropes when she first joined the council, and added: “I don’t think people realise how much he did for this council.”

He was so devoted to his work as a councillor that he had even submitted questions to colleagues for last week’s meeting, which took place hours after his death.

He leaves behind his wife Irene, his two children and four grandchildren.