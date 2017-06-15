Chad Business Awards set to celebrate best in trade and industry

The best in trade and industry across the Mansfield and Ashfield area is set to be recognised at the annual Chad Business Awards.

Entries are open now to businesses, big and small, who make a real difference to the success of the region.

Chad editor Phil Bramley said: “We have some brilliant businesses in this part of the world, and some outstanding individuals who run them and work for them. These awards are our chance to celebrate them and everything they do.”

The idea behind the Chad Business Awards is to help raise the profile of local firms and enhance their reputation by promoting the great work they are doing. There are 15 categories, ranging from business of the year and business person of the year to retailer of the year and a customer service award.

The star of the show at last year’s ceremony was the plastic fabrication company, Plastek UK, based in Forest Town, which carried off three of the main prizes, including best business.

To help businesses enter the awards, a workshop is being held at the Casa Hotel in Chesterfield on Thursday, July 6. Entries close on September 28, with the awards ceremony on November 23. For full information, go to www.chad.co.uk/business awards