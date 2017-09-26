CCTV APPEAL: Attempted robbery at Sutton convenience store

Notts police are trying to identify this man following an attempted robbery at a convenience store.

A man threatened the shopkeeper with a knife during the incident at Eastfield Side Stores, Eastfield Side, Sutton, at about 8.15pm Sunday, September 24.

He fled empty-handed following the incident. No one was hurt.

He was described as white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information that may help the enquiry, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 781 of 24 September 2017.