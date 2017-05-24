Car giants take on three female apprentices

The shortage of women in the car sales trade is being tackled by a Mansfield dealership that has taken on three female apprentices.

Ron Brooks Toyota, of Oak Tree Lane, has recruited the trainee customer consultants as part of its continued investment in apprenticeships.

Nikita Lane, 26, of Forest Town, India McFadyen, 21, of Mansfield, and Alex Pearson, 22, from Clipstone, are all settling in well and receiving training in a new state-of-the-art centre at Toyota’s flagship factory at Burnaston in Derby.

Mike Lane, boss at Ron Brooks Mansfield, said: “There’s a shortage of females in the motor retail industry, so it’s refreshing to have such genuine enthusiasm shown by all three of them. In truth, we weren’t looking for three recruits, but such was the impression they made on us that we made the decision to take them all on.

“For many years, we have successfully run apprenticeship schemes for vehicle technicians and parts advisers, so it is with great pleasure we launch this programme with three young and passionate recruits.”

The programme, which includes nine modules over two years, will train Nikita, India and Alex in customer service and communication skills, as well as the sales process.