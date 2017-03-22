Campaigners say they will ‘fight on’ despite Tinker Lane fracking decision

Campaigners say they will ‘fight on’ despite Nottinghamshire County Council’s decision to approve an application for exploratory drilling on land off Tinker Lane between Barnby Moor and Blyth.

Frack Free Nottinghamshire said it is ‘beyond disappointed’ the decision.

A spokesman said: “This approval is despite overwhelming local opposition to the application, with 99.5% of those consulted by Nottinghamshire County Council being opposed to the application.

There were numerous grounds for Nottinghamshire County Council’s Planning Committee to reject this application – excessive air, noise and light pollution; blighting open countryside with drill rigging; the risk of contaminating a local aquifer and the prospect of truckloads of toxic waste being transported past a local primary school, to name but a few.

The campaign group said it would continue to battle fracking in Nottinghamshire.

“Despite our disgust and disappointment at this decision, Frack Free Nottinghamshire will fight on and oppose every single application with regard to shale gas extraction in Nottinghamshire.”

David Larder, chairman of Bassetlaw Against Fracking said the council had ignored public opinion.

“Huge public feeling in the area against this development was ignored. Once again, the people’s representatives take no notice of the people’s wishes. This fight will go on.

“Local people will monitor extremely closely the 52 conditions placed upon the company. They have breached conditions before. My bet is they will do s​​o again.”

Bassetlaw MP John Mann has criticised Nottinghamshire County Council’s decision and said that any fracking should only go ahead if local people support it.

He said: “I made my views clear to the Committee and raised objections including the increase in heavy goods traffic that local residents will have to put up with.”

“When fracking first became a major issue in the UK, I suggested and supported a number of proposals in Parliament. I put forward an amendment to the law which would prohibit fracking wells being drilled within 2km of any town or village and called for a stop to all fracking until more evidence about it had been gathered.”

“My proposals were defeated in Parliament, but I still believe that local people should have the final say and this is not being allowed to happen”.