How do political parties influence house prices in your area?

House prices in Conservative constituencies like Mansfield are among the third most expensive in the UK, a new survey has found.

Properties in Green Party and Liberal Democrat constituencies are the most expensive areas of the UK, with Conservative seats, which include Mansfield, ranking third with house prices averaging £330,585.

Labour seats, which include Nottingham North, South and East, rank fourth with house prices averaging £265, 762, the research by Bridging Loans Hub, found.

However, out of 650 constituency house prices across the UK analysed, Nottingham South is ranked 413th (average £191,520), meaning that despite it being a Labour area, it is still one of the cheapest areas to live in across the UK.

Daniel Tannenbaum of Bridging Loan Hub commented, “It is interesting that our findings reveal that the more liberal parties have supporters who own the most expensive properties on average, potentially dispelling some Tory stereotypes.

“The split of the richest 10 constituencies is exactly 50:50 between Conservative and Labour, so there is no evidence here that one party is the ‘party of the rich’. The wide range of house prices for both parties’ constituencies suggest their policies are in fact appealing to a wide range of people all across Britain.”

Political parties ranked by average constituency house price:

1. Green - £394,577

2. Liberal Democrat - £368,517

3. Conservative - £330,585

4. Labour - £265,762

5. Independent - £198,912

6. SNP - £170,920

7. Plaid Cymru - £168,449

8. DUP - £141,926

9. Sinn Féin - £133,820

The 10 most expensive constituencies:

1. Chelsea and Fulham (CON) - £2,203,482

2. Kensington (LAB) - £2,104,838

3. Hampstead and Kilburn (LAB) - £1,628,737

4. Cities of London and Westminster (CON) - £1,390,934

5. Westminster North (LAB) - £1,203,319

6. Beaconsfield (CON) - £1,150,489

7. Esher and Walton (CON) - £1,070,797

8. Hammersmith (LAB) - £1,034,910

9. Holborn and St Pancras (LAB) - £946,475

10. Richmond Park (CON) - £932,113