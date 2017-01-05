Christmas dash for cash saw £730 million withdrawn in one day

A whopping £730 million was dished out by ATMs on December 23, the most money ever withdrawn in one day.

The pre-Christmas dash for cash saw UK spenders smash the record which was set on Christmas Eve in 2014 when £634 million was taken out. But exactly how much money is it and how could the average family spend that sort of cash?

Figures released today by LINK, the UK’s ATM network, said the average withdrawal was £87 which would mean almost 8.4 million people popping their pin number in at the hole in the wall.

Overall, we withdrew over £12 billion from LINK ATMs in December 2016, an increase of 3.5 per cent on December 2015 when we took out £11.6 billion.