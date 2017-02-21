BREAKING: Man in court after pedestrian seriously hurt in Sutton crash

A man has appeared in court today in connection with a Sutton collision which left a pedestrian fighting for life.

The 57-year-old suffered serious injuries in the collision on Burn Street on Saturday, February 18, at about 7pm.

He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, where police said he today remained in a critical condition.

Three men were arrested in connection with the crash,

Police said two have now been released on bail pending further inquiries, while the third has been charged in connection with the crash.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man has been charged with causing serious injury while driving dangerously after a collision in Sutton.

“A car collided with a pedestrian just after 7pm on Saturday, February 18.

“The 57-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre where he remains in a critical condition.

“Gary Frankish, aged 28, of Red Lane, South Normanton, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court this morning, facing five charges of causing serious injury while driving dangerously, grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm, assault and criminal damage.

“He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court later this month.

“Two other men, aged 19 and 36, who were also arrested, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspect bailed after teen dies in South Normanton hit-and-run crash

Storm Doris set to bring 80mph winds, heavy rain – and even snow