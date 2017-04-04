BREAKING: Green light for new Mansfield Town training facilities

Mansfield Town Football Club’s new training centre has been given a sterling endorsement by councillors as plans are given the green light to go ahead.

The proposed plan for playing fields and a new modern pavilion with changing rooms, and parking for over 50 vehicles, has been approved.

Mansfield District Council’s planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the plan to be built at Woburn Lane in Pleasley, calling it a ‘great community asset’.

Incorporating changing rooms, communal facilities three full-size pitches and one half-size, the pavilion itself will cover one square kilometre.

Development management team leader Kevin Savage said: “It will have a clean contemporary appearance which will reinforce the high aspiration qualities of the facilities.”

Coun Martin Wright on the committee said: “It’s been a long time coming. This will be a great community asset. Players from schools will be able to come and probably even train with players from the football club.

“Whether you’re a supporter like I am or not, these are professional football players and children are bound to benefit, so I welcome it as a grandparent and a citizen of Mansfield, it’s a good move forward.”

Steve Hymas, director of Mansfield Town FC, said on hearing the plan was approved: “The club and everyone concerned are very pleased with the outcome.

“The facility will be of benefit to both the football club and the local community and will boast a full sized floodlit 3G pitch along with eight new dressing rooms and pavilion, as well as classrooms to benefit our ever expanding academy.

“This project can now move onto the next stage where construction can be planned and is the accumulation of a lot of hard work by various people.

“If all goes well we will look to start work on the grass pitches in early May and the 3G itch and pavillion some time in July.”

Several letters of objections were received from neighbours, mainly concerning a significant increase in highways traffic to the facility from an added 50-100 cars using the lane, but revised plans include the adaption of the road to widen it and cater for more cars.

Councillor Stuart Wallis added that he was concerned by the number of parking spaces available.

“52 spaces is not nearly enough,” he said. “I can’t imagine many people walking or cycling.” But a further overflow car park doubling the size would provide closer to 100 parking spaces.

Planning Officer Kevin Savage added: “We’re confident that’s ample space available for users.”

Allaying concerns of some residents over possible ‘swearing and anti-social behaviour’, a condition was recommended for a noise management plan.