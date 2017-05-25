Booming construction company building on its success

A booming construction company based in Edwinstowe is continuing to build on its success, according to the latest figures.

For Robert Woodhead Ltd, which is part of the Woodhead Group, saw turnover rise by 27 per cent in 2016, while the number of its employees rose by a similar amount.

The business, which was named as one of the London Stock Exchange’s 1,000 companies to inspire Britain, also reported that turnover exceeded £50 million for the first time, rocketing to £51.8 million in the financial year.

Delighted managing director David Woodhead said: “In the past few years, we have seen significant growth across the whole business. Our staff numbers have increased, as well as the size and scale of the projects we are undertaking.

“We were also pleased to be recognised in the top 1,000 companies to inspire Britain, which was due to the hard work and dedication of many people. We are now looking to build on the success.”

Woodhead’s pattern of growth was reflected in the firm’s first-ever £10 million order, a project to improve housing at the New Bolsover model village. The company also secured a £5.4 million contract for the construction of a major global energy research centre at Nottingham University.

On the staff front, during 2016, the business invested more than £250,000 in training, from supporting apprentices as they start their careers to providing leadership training to those progressing into management positions. It took on several apprentices, including joiners, groundworkers and plasterers.

The year was also an award-winning one for Woodhead, who took home many accolades for a variety of projects, including four at national level under the Considerate Constructors Scheme that aims to improve the image of building firms on site and involve the local community.

Woodhead has started 2017 positively by investing in a new fleet of vans, and plans to build its own properties, which will be in its home village of Edwinstowe, for the first time in 20 years.