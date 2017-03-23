Blidworth man raped a 15 year old girl in his front room, court hears

The trial of a Blidworth pensioner accused of sexually abusing young girls in the 1970s and 80s heard he allegedly raped a girl aged 15-16 in his house.

Christoper Metcalfe 70 of Cross Lane, appeared at Derby Crown Court where a jury was told he raped the girl in the front room of his house in Kirkby.

The woman told police in 2014 that Metcalfe had raped her at his house during the time she was a 15-year-old in care at Skegby Hall.

Metcalfe worked as a teacher of rural studies at Skegby Hall, a social services run home with educational premises.

The girl said she had not told anyone at the time because Metcalfe had threatened he would ‘get her’ if she did.

Metcalfe denies two counts of indecently assaulting girls aged between 9 and 10, two counts of indecently assaulting a girl aged under 14 and one of raping the 15-year-old.

The complaints of sexual abuse are alleged to have taken place when he was a teacher at a primary school in Derbyshire or Skegby Hall when he was in his 30s.

The allegations have made by three women who have told police they have never previously known each other.

Yesterday the court heard that Metcalfe sexually touched a young girl aged nine during “story time” and after a swimming lesson.

The trial continues.