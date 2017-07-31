Big push to welcome Tour of Britain to Mansfield

Business and residents are being encouraged to get involved when the Tour of Britain visits Nottinghamshire.

Business and residents are being encouraged to get involved when the Tour of Britain visits Mansfield next month.

The idea of land art is people turn fields, hills, market squares and even car parks into unusual art displays that celebrate their local community and tell the story of Nottinghamshi Councillor Kay Cutts, Nottinghamshire County Council leader

Mansfield District Council will be hosting a Big Welcome as it turns the town yellow before stage four of the prestigious cycle race sets off from the town centre on Wednesday, September 6.

Councillor Dave Saunders, council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “We’re gearing up to welcome the Tour of Britain 2017 and want to encourage businesses and residents to get involved and help us put Mansfield on the map.

“We’re anticipating big crowds and lots of positive media coverage for Mansfield.”

The Big Welcome takes place on Market Place on Tuesday, September 5, from 10am. It will feature a BMX display, have-a-go cycling sessions, street performers, music and a craft marquee where visitors can make shakers to make some noise at the race itself.

On race day, fans can meet some of the top cyclists for autographs and photos and enjoy music and entertainment before the race sets off at about 10.45am.

Residents and visitors are then asked to line the route and make as much noise as possible as the race makes its way along a 6km route through the town, along Leeming Street, Chesterfield Road, Rosemary Street, Nottingham Road, Atkin Lane and Sheepbridge Lane to the A38 and into Ashfield.

The 175km stage sees riders then head for Hucknall and Eastwood, before heading north toward Worksop through Sherwood Forest and on to the finish line in Newark.

A council spokesman said: “The event, which is the biggest free-to-watch event in the UK and is broadcast live to 17 million homes worldwide, is likely to attract thousands of spectators to the town.

“Businesses can make the most of the extra visitors and national and international media coverage the event attracts by supporting the town and taking advantage of one of several sponsorship opportunities.”

For more, see www.mansfield.gov.uk/ToB2017

Residents in Nottinghamshire are also urged to get arty in order to show off the beautiful landscape when the Tour of Britain visits.

Nottinghamshire County Council is asking people to help the county look its very best when TV cameras descend to cover the tour, by creating eye-catching land art or unusual displays.

Councillor Kay Cutts, council leader, said: ““There are so many ways people can get involved in this creative challenge to help celebrate the Tour of Britain coming through our county.

“The idea of land art is that people turn fields, hills, market squares and even car parks into unusual art displays that celebrate their local community and tell the story of Nottinghamshire.

“Land art doesn’t have to be anything too complicated or ambitious. It can as simple as using hay bales to spell out ‘Welcome to Notts’ or arrange into a shape or image which would look impressive when viewed from the sky.”

Other ideas for land art include:

* Mowing a giant shape/image into a hill or field;

* Painting old, unwanted bikes yellow and putting them out on display;

* Creating giant posters or banners on buildings along the route;

* Colourful flower displays in the shape of a bicycle in gardens;

* Getting inspiration from Tour de France land art.

Coun Cutts said: “In Nottinghamshire we have lots of icons and which might spark an idea for a more ambitious display– as it doesn’t necessarily have to be cycling themed. It would also be an ideal way to remind the world why this county is so vital when it comes to sport, history and legends.

““For example, there’s cricketer Harold Larwood, the Major Oak, the Bramley Apple, DH Lawrence, former world cycling champion Tommy Simpson, Mayflower Pilgrims, the English Civil War, and of course the most famous legend of them all, Robin Hood, all of which might feature as land art.

“It is a real coup to host an entire stage of this race, so it’s unique opportunity to promote the county of Nottinghamshire for tourism and inward investment.

“Remember the land art needs to be big enough to be seen from the air and if you are planning on creating something, please seek permission from the land owner of course.”