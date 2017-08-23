Ashlee Rowland, 8, died of a head injury, inquest hears

An eight-year-old girl died from a head injury after being involved in a collision with a minibus, an inquest heard.

Ashlee Faith Nova Rowland died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Tuesday, August 15 after the incident earlier that day on Sycamore Avenue, Glapwell.

Speaking today at the inquest into her death at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, Police Constable Diana Hyde, of the roads policing unit at Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “Ashlee was with her younger sister, six-year-old Emily. They were in the process of going to cross the road to go back towards their home address to which point Ashlee has come out from two cars and there’s a mini bus travelling on the same side of the carriageway and Ashlee has come out in the path of that minibus.”

Senior coroner for Derbyshire, Dr Robert Hunter, said the cause of death was a head injury.

The inquest was adjourned pending the outcome of the police investigation.

READ MORE: Parents pay heartfelt tribute to Ashlee Rowland