Armed Forces troops descend on Sherwood Pines -- by bike!

And they're off!....the first batch of cyclists get under way at Sherwood Pines. (PHOTO BY: Mark Fear).

Sherwood Pines was the ideal venue for an exciting cycling challenge for hundreds of Armed Forces personnel from across the country.

The event was the second round of a five-race mountain-bike cross-country series organised by the Army Cycling Union, which exists to give members of the Army, Navy and RAF a chance to fulfil their potential in all cycling disciplines. There were two races, each lasting about 90 minutes and comprising three or four laps of a five-kilometre course. A fitting backdrop to the start/finish line was a display showing how Sherwood Pines was used as a training area during the First World War.