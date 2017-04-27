Argos store to move into Sainsbury’s supermarket

A new Argos store, offering digital shopping, is to open inside the Sainsbury’s supermarket on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

It will replace the current Argos store in the town’s Rosemary Centre which will close on Thursday, May 25. It is anticipated that no jobs will be lost, with all staff transferring to the new outlet.

The new Argos will open the following day, on May 26, and the company says it will bring extra choice and convenience to customers.

It will offer thousands of popular products for immediate pick-up. A total of 20,000 products can also be ordered to collect in store within hours, while a further 20,000 products can be ordered for home delivery.

There will also be an eBay collection point, enabling buyers to pick up their purchases from the online auction and shopping website.

The change of location comes after Sainsbury’s acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos. It is part of its strategy to help customers shop whenever and wherever they want, whether that be in-store, online or via their mobile phones. The combination of the two brands will also give shoppers more choice, creating the UK’s largest non-food retailer.

Mick Hart, manager of the Sainsbury’s store in Mansfield, said: “Sainsbury’s has been part of the local community for a number of years, so we are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to our store. The new shop is great for customers who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We are looking forward to feedback from customers about the increased range on offer.”

Statistics show that about half of Argos’s total UK sales now start online, although 80% of customers visit one of its 842 stores to pick up their goods.