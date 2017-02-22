Apprentice-friendly West Notts College up for national award

Mansfield’s premier college is in the running for a national award that hails the way it prepares apprentices for their working careers.

Vision Business, which is the employer-engagement arm of West Nottinghamnshire College, is a finalist in the Apprenticeships4England Awards.

The awards celebrate outstanding achievement, best practice and excellence in the support of apprentices.

In particular, they honour training providers or employers that have excelled in the development of apprenticeship programmes, showing enterprise, innovation and creativity, plus a real commitment to improving skills and training.

Lesley Roberts, the college’s vice-principal for employer engagement and business development, said: “I am thrilled we have been shortlisted for such a prestigious accolade. It is a testament to the hard work of staff across the organisation and within our network of partners.

“We take great pride in the quality of our training to apprentices across a wide range of industries. This creates fantastic career-opportunities for the individuals and the highly-skilled workforce their employers need.

“This type of recognition only serves to strengthen our commitment to the national apprenticeship agenda.”

West Nottinghamshire College, the main base for post-16 education in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, is one of the largest training providers of apprenticeships in the country. About 13,000 apprentices work in industries ranging from construction, engineering and retail to hospitality, catering and health and social care.

It is one of only five colleges listed in the large apprenticeship category for the awards, which will be handed out at a ceremony to be held in London next Tuesday (March 7).

Lindsay McCurdy, chief executive of Apprenticeships4England, said: “The depth and quality of the finalists continue to rise. Each year, we are blown away by the standard.

“Whatever happens on the night, each organisation deserves recognition for committing to, and delivering, quality apprenticeships.”