Appeal for Sally Twinkle memories as part of shop’s 50th anniversary

Do you remember shopping or working in Sally Twinkle, one of Mansfield’s best-loved independent shops?

The Handley Arcade business, owned by David Marriott, is marking its 50th anniversary this year and wants to celebrate its history of selling haberdashery, fabrics and trimmings.

So David is keen to gather as many memories and as much memorabilia as possible to create an exhibition in the shop’s front window.

Sally Twinkle first opened in August 1967, under the ownership of Margaret Elliot after she had come up the idea of opening a much-needed haberdashery in Mansfield town centre. It was an instant success and proved extremely popular with local people.

Margaret died in 2007 after a short illness, and it was her close friend, David, who took on the shop.

He said: “We have people coming in whose parents and grandparents used to shop here. We would like to make an exhibition of memories for the shop’s front window, and that’s where we need everyone’s help. We’ve got a lot of things, and photos too, but we’d like it if customers could share what they love about the place.”

David said that some people will also remember when there was a fire at the shop in 1979. Maybe they can recall when the shop moved in 1980, or the infamous accident in 1985 when a Triumph Herald car was driven through the shop window!

The appeal for memories has been backed by Mansfield BID, the partnership between Mansfield District Council and the local business community that supports projects boosting the town centre.

Sarah Nelson, from Mansfield BID, said: “Mansfield is lucky to have a number of independent shops, and Sally Twinkle has been part of the town centre for a long time. People are sure to have many fond memories of going in and spending time there.”

Anyone who wants to share their memories should email david.marriott@talktalk.net or call in to the shop.