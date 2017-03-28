Search

All you need to know about the new £1 coin

0
Have your say

Check your change from today to catch a glimpse of a shiny new £1 coin in a bid to curb the rise of counterfeits.

The Royal Mint has produced 1.5 billion of the new coins which will be distributed to banks and retailers over the next six months.

The new-look one pound coin

The new-look one pound coin