Alcohol Awareness Week of action in Sutton and Huthwaite

Alcohol Awareness Week takes place next week and the Sutton-in-Ashfield and Huthwaite Community Alcohol Partnership have joined forces to host a range of activities.

The Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) brings together local retailers, trading standards, Police, health services, education providers and other local stakeholders to tackle the problem of underage drinking and associated anti-social behaviour.

Police Sergeant Martin Severn said: “We’re really excited about this week of action and hope it will really make an impact on our young people. We’ve all worked really hard to derive a range of activities through education which we believe is key to raising awareness about the law relating to young people and alcohol as well as the impact that underage drinking can have on individuals and society.”

Activities include

- Training workshop provided to off licence staff around age related sales. This will be provided by Asda with inputs from police and licensing colleagues.

- Awareness event at Tesco, Huthwaite on Wednesday November 15.

- Awareness/information stall in the Idelwells centre on Thursday November 16 which will have informative and interactive alcohol awareness material.

- Awareness event in Asda supermarket, Sutton on Friday November 17.

- Quarrydale Academy School Drama production on Friday November 17 attended by Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping.

- Local Primary schools have been provided with a CD containing lesson plans around alcohol awareness for 9-11yrs and they will be incorporating this during lessons over that week.

- Joint partnership patrols planned through the evenings on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 aimed at drinking hot-spot areas.

- Special posters with QR codes (barcodes) have been drawn up and will be placed in areas of high footfall and anti-social behaviour areas. These codes link into alcohol awareness videos.

- Floor stencils with a message to deter proxy purchasing will be applied outside local off-licenses.

Chair of the Community Alcohol Partnership, Derek Lewis added: “Alcohol Awareness Week has a key role to play in the continuing fight to reduce the health and social harms caused by excessive alcohol consumption. The reductions in alcohol consumption by adults as well as young people over recent years are a welcome indication that the UK’s attitude to alcohol is becoming more responsible. But there are still too many young people consuming alcohol and too many adults consuming more than the recommend guidelines.”

Police and Crrime Commisioner Paddy Tipping said: “Confronting alcohol misuse and its impact on crime has always been one of my top priorities as Police and Crime Commissioner and I’ve invested considerable funding in a variety of initiatives to ensure that Nottinghamshire remains a safe place to live, work or visit. It’s really important that people are made aware of the potential harm arising from alcohol misuse so that they can make their lifestyle choices accordingly. I want people to have a great night out and a responsible approach to alcohol from both the public and licensees is a good way to start.”