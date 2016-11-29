21-year-old man who died in Mansfield crash is named

A man who died in a car crash on a Mansfield road last Thursday has been named by the coroners’ office.

Daniel Haggett, 21, of Farnsfield, Notts was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which took place on the A617/Sherwood Way East close to the Adamsway roundabout.

The car Daniel was travelling in collided head on with a lorry before hitting another car shortly after 11.15am.

The lorry driver suffered head and leg injuries.

Daniel worked at TSW Services, a car mechanics in Nottingham and before that attended The Minster School in Southwell.

Daniel’s brother, Tom Haggett, paid tribute to him on Facebook on Saturday.

Tom said he was ‘heartbroken and devastated’ to lose his ‘wonderful’ brother and that the world would seem ‘darker’ in his absence.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the crash should call police on 101, quoting incident 245 of 24 November.