REVIEW: Let buyagift help you make the most of your trip to London

When it comes to visiting London, there's just never enough time to see everything that our capital city has to offer.

From Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, the London Eye to the West End - the city is packed full of fantastic attractions and sights.

The Park Grand Kensington. Photo - buyagift.co.uk.

So it's important to ensure that if you're planning a trip to London, especially a short trip, you choose a hotel in the right location.

That's where buyagift.co.uk come in. They can offer a number of packages, from one night stays, to attraction tickets to help you make the most of your time in the capital.

I chose the one night stay at the Park Grand Hotel in Kensington and it proved to be an excellent choice!

The hotel is located just a few minutes' walk from Earls Court tube station, making it a fantastic location for whichever part of the city you're travelling to, with easy access to all of the London Underground routes.

Buckingham Palace.

As for the hotel itself, from the moment we arrived to the time we left, we were looked after fantastically.

Our en-suite double room was luxurious, spacious and filled with all of the comforts you could need, and even some you didn't realise you needed. In fact, on arrival we were greeted with a fruit basket and bottles of water, a lovely touch - and one which was certainly appreciated after a busy day sightseeing!

After a good night's sleep, we were more than ready for breakfast, which was included in our package, and was more than enough to set us up for another hectic day of touring the wonderful sights and sounds of London.

Buyagift can also help with your activities while you're in London, from meals at The Shard to Thames sightseeing cruises, check out the website for all the options.

* I opted for the Luxury Overnight Stay with Breakfast at The Park Grand Kensington for Two with buyagift.co.uk which is priced at £189. See the website for more information.