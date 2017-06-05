Mansfield lottery players looking abroad to make their fortune

People in Mansfield are looking abroad to make their fortune, trying their hand at fifteen lotteries across the world, a new survey has revealed.

And it's the Euromillions lottery that's the most popular with Mansfield players, according to the data from online lottery operator Jackpot.com.

Mansfield is the fourth most popular place in the UK to play the Italian lottery, SuperEnalotto, with almost one one in ten (8%) of UK-based SuperEnalotto players coming from Mansfield.

Two thirds of all tickets purchased through the website (67%) by people in the town are for the Euromillions, which has an average jackpot prize of £44.4 million up for grabs each Tuesday and Friday. And the Irish lotto is also popular, according to the research based on ticket purchases across 17 different global lotteries that are available on the website.

The most popular among online players in Mansfield are:

EuroMillions (67%, average jackpot of £44.4m)

Irish Lotto (45%, average jackpot of £6.3m)

Polish Lotto (8%, average jackpot of £1.9 m)

US MegaMillions (7%, average jackpot of £97.4m)

EuroJackpot (7%, average jackpot of 46.5m)

Yariv Ron, CEO of Jackpot.com said, “We find that our users in Mansfield are increasingly looking to play lotteries from across the globe to increase both their choice of game and their chances of winning big. This regional data proves people are willing to be more adventurous and break what might be a lifetime’s habit of just entering the UK Lotto.”