Unique Alfreton building goes up for auction

Alfreton’s former Polygon youth centre is to be put up for auction this month with a guide price of £75,000.

The architecturally unusual, multi-sided building, on a large plot of land on Church Street close to the town centre, will feature in the next live-streamed sale to be held by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, on 22 August.

The 7,000 sq ft, two-storey building is being sold by Derbyshire County Council and was used as a centre for youth activities.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and managing director at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is a unique and striking property, and in a great location, within walking distance of Alfreton’s busy town centre, which itself has easy access to nearby Derby and the M1 motorway.

: The former Polygon Centre in Alfreton, up for sale with SDL Property Auctions on 22 August

“It’s not the kind of property that comes up for sale very often so not surprisingly we have had lots of interest in the Polygon Centre from prospective buyers.”

He added: “There are all kinds of different uses the building could be put to, once the relevant planning consent is in place. Its three-quarters-of-an-acre-site, with well-kept gardens, trees, parking and open countryside beyond, is also a real selling point.

“It would be great to see the building put to a new use that would make it an asset to the community once again, having been closed for quite a while.”

For more information about the former Polygon Centre in Alfreton, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on 22 August with bidder registration closing on 21 August.