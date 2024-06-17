ELECTION: Why I’m Ashfield’s Conservative Candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Conservative candidate for Ashfield, I have been asked to share a bit more about myself and why I am standing in the General Election.

I believe in democracy. That is why, in 2019, I got involved in politics for the first time.

I believed that the result of a democratic vote - the Brexit referendum - should be delivered. If not, why would anyone ever vote again if the voice of the British people was ignored? So, I joined the Brexit Party to ensure that voice was listened to, and I stood as a Brexit candidate in the 2019 General Election.

Boris delivered for our Country, as only the Conservative Party could. Afterwards, I joined the Conservatives I want to champion working people and communities most neglected by Labour. That makes me a blue collar Conservative.

The first thing I did was set up a policy forum to ensure people could discuss policy and what they want us to deliver. Listening to views and delivering what people want is at the core of our democracy. The group was very successful, and I can see the policy ideas that we submitted, reflected in legislation that’s been delivered plus in our manifesto.

I’m married and a Mum to three, so I know how important education is. I went to a standard comprehensive and was the first in my family to go to university. Because of my education I became a geospatial specialist, which means I work with maps and data to undertake analysis and spatial planning. I’ve been a small business owner for over 25 years, providing training for using mapping software for thousands of people across the UK – subsequently helping our digital economy grow.

I’ve lived in Nottinghamshire for nearly 30 years and in addition to my professional career, I serve as a Councillor, dedicating myself to supporting residents and addressing community issues.