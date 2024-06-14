ELECTION: Protecting our NHS must be a priority

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jason Zadrozny is committed to protecting our beloved NHS. News that Lee Anderson and Reform UK's main policy is to privatise our NHS has shocked residents. "Under Reform, hospitals are more likely to check your bank balance before they check your pulse" writes Jason.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Ashfield Independent Candidate in the General Election, Jason Zadrozny has reaffirmed his commitment to protecting our NHS. It comes as the future of healthcare becomes central to the campaign in Ashfield and Mansfield. Jason, born in Kings Mill Hospital has long complained about the debt that the Trust who run the hospital is in because of a decision made by the Labour Party close to 20 years ago.

Gordon Brown, the former Labour Prime Minister, personally signed a £976million contract in 2005 with hedge funds to build King's Mill Hospital and run a few services until 2043. They basically borrowed the money. This is now subject to heavy debt, mortgages and management fees, the latest estimate for its total cost by the end of the contract is close to £2billion. This means our hospital pays out £1.3million a week in debt interest before a single doctor, clinician or member of staff is paid.

Jason is campaigning to enhance our NHS - not privatise it.

Jason Zadrozny, the Ashfield Independent Candidate in the General Election said, “Our local hospital is drowning in debt because of a bad decision Labour made nearly 20 years ago. I know Labour’s Candidate from Kettering only moved here recently but she need to own the mistakes of her party nearly 2 decades ago. If elected as your new MP, I will be using my influence as MP to get this debt scrapped.”

Residents have also been shocked at Reform UK’s intentions to privatise the NHS. For decades, Nigel Farage has advocated introducing compulsory private health care like America and scrapping our NHS. Jason Zadrozny believes that would be a disaster for local people. Jason said, “In America, people have to pay for a basic appointment. There are numerous stories about hospitals dumping patients on stretchers out of fire exits because they can’t afford treatment. Under REFORM – hospitals will check with your bank balance before they will check your pulse. Reform’s policy will also lead to the axing of NHS Dentists. I will not stand by and let our NHS be destroyed by self-serving scammers like Reform.”

Jason has released his 3 point plan for a healthier Ashfield and Mansfield as part of his People’s Manifesto. Jason and local resident’s priorities are:

1. Get the Kings Mill Hospital debt written off so that ALL resources our hospital gets goes on patient care.

2. Improve access to NHS Dentists - it is a scandal that over 40 per cent of Ashfield residents have no access to a dentist.