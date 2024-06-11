ELECTION: Parties of the rich and priviliged, don't stand for us. Vote for a Socialist Candidate, Vote TUSC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Socialist Party have nominated a local welfare rights workerand homeless support volunteer, Karen Seymour, to stand in thegeneral election, as a workers’ MP who will only take a skilled averageworker’s wage to keep her in touch with living standards of workingclass people in Mansfield and Warsop.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

“Mansfield is the lowest paid constituency in the East Midlands,” says Karen. “We stand for a £15 an hour minimum wage, without exceptions.”

Mansfield has the longest waits for social housing outside London, with many forced to live in damp hard-to-heat housing. “We campaign for democratically decided rent controls in the private sector and a massive council house building programme,” says Karen. “Big building companies should be nationalised and resources planned to end this housing crisis.”

Mansfield Socialist Party Candidate - Karen Seymour

All the other parties defend the big business system that has caused prices and profits to rocket while working class and young people’s living standards fall.

“Socialists call for the biggest companies, utilities and banks to be nationalised and democratically run, with compensation based on genuine need,” says Karen. “There is enough money for a properly financed NHS, free education system and decent local services but it’s ending up in the bank accounts of the super-rich, who take it out of the country to tax havens.”

A possible Starmer-led government will continue Tory austerity. It’s back- tracked on commitments for workers’ rights and well-paid green jobs and baffled ordinary people by not being a clear opposition to the Tories at a time when working class people are shouting out for a party that understands the needs of ordinary people and are prepared to fight for them. Standing under TUSC the Socialist Party do this whether its a general election or not.

“Use your vote on the 4th July to give a clear message that the parties of the rich and privileged don't stand for us” said Karen.