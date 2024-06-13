ELECTION: Jason’s 3 point plan to fix our highways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The biggest issue that residents have in the General Election is the state of broken roads and pavements. Ashfield Independent Jason Zadrozny is the ONLY candidate with a clear and costed plan to fix them...

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Ashfield Independent candidate Jason Zadrozny has released a 3 point plan on how he will fight to grips with our broken roads and pavements if elected as your new MP on Thursday, July 4.

If elected as your MP on Thursday, July 4 - Jason will fight to introduce new laws to force Councils like Nottinghamshire to maintain our roads properly.

No one works harder than Jason Zadrozny to fix our broken roads and pavements.

Nottinghamshire has the worst roads and pavements in the whole country. Everybody knows that the responsibility for our highways lies with Conservative-run Nottinghamshire Council but this could change.

This doesn’t tell the whole story however - the County Council has been run by the Conservatives or Labour Party for generations. The chronic under-funding of our highways goes back decades.

Jason Zadrozny said, “It’s clear that both the Conservatives and Labour Parties are responsible for the diabolical state of our broken roads and pavements. Flatts Lane in Westwood recently hit the headlines as the worst road in the whole county. I am the only candidate with a clear plan to fix them. It is simply not acceptable.”

Jason has now released his 3 point plan to improve the state of our Highways.

Jason has forced the County to fix roads like Diamond Avenue and Sutton Road - but it is not enough.

If elected on July 4, he will fight for: