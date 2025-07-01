Ashfield District Council gets tough on antisocial behaviour

Antisocial behaviour in Sutton and Hucknall is taking the spotlight as hotspot patrols work to stamp it out.

Ashfield District Council is sharing how it has been targeting antisocial with hotspot patrols across the District as part of ASB Awareness Week 2025 (30 June to 6 July).

In Sutton, the focus is around the Priestic Road, Forest Street and Downing Street areas, as well as around Asda, KFC, Idlewells Shopping Centre and Portland Square.

Hucknall focuses on the Watnall Road, King Edward Street and Duke Street area. The scheme sees the Community Protection Team carry out regular patrols, working closely with business owners to gather evidence through CCTV and with the public through anonymous surveys.

Cllr John Willmott, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Lead Member for Community Safety and Crime Reduction, said: “We know that antisocial behaviour is a major concern for many residents and it’s an ongoing problem.

“These patrols are targeting the areas that need it most and hopefully stop antisocial behaviour blighting our towns for good. We will do everything in our power to stop this and help make our communities a safer place for those who live and work in them.

“If you have concerns about antisocial behaviour, please get in touch with our teams.”

Antisocial behaviour is ‘unreasonable behaviour which causes or is capable of causing nuisance or annoyance’. This can include drunk or rowdy behaviour, harassment, verbal abuse, abusive language and littering.

Anyone with concerns around antisocial behaviour including fly tipping, loud music, threatening behaviour is urged to contact the Council’s Community Safety Team on 01623 450000 or [email protected].

Alternatively they can contact Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.