Sherwood Forest Hospitals caring for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital latest figures show.
By Marieta Marinova
Published 7th Aug 2023, 07:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 08:02 BST
NHS England data shows the number being treated in SFH hospitals – Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark – with Covid-19 on July 30, by 8am, was down from nine, seven days earlier.
Across England there were 1,526 people in hospital with Covid as of July 30, up 34 per cent in the last month.
Four new patients with Covid were admitted by SFH in the week to July 28.