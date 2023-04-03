One in five five-year-olds across Nottinghamshire may have tooth decay

The British Dental Association said the country's oral health gap is widening yet ministers remain “asleep at the wheel”.

Data from the National Dental Epidemiology Programme for 2021-22 show 1,523 of the 9,499 five-year-olds in Nottinghamshire, 16 per cent, had their teeth examined in the 2021-22 school year.

Of those analysed, 21.9 per cent had enamel decay or more serious decay to the layer of dentin under the enamel.

The figures show 18.1 per cent of the five-year-olds examined in Nottinghamshire had more serious dentinal decay.

This is the first year the programme has reported on enamel decay. Preventative measures can halt enamel decay from progressing to dentinal decay.

Eddie Crouch, BDA chairman, said there has been no action to break the link between decay and deprivations.

He said: “Whether it’s providing access to basic care, rolling out tried and tested programmes in schools, or fluoridating water, our youngest patients require deeds not words.”

Across England, more than 62,600 children were included in the analysis, about 9.1 per cent of five-year-olds.

Of those analysed, 29.3 per cent had dental decay and 23.7 per cent had the more serious dentinal decay.

Regionally, the North-West saw the highest level of tooth decay among five-year-olds at 38.7 per cent, while the South West had the lowest proportion at 23.3 per cent.

Of the five-year-olds examined in the East Midlands, 27.4 per cent had dental decay.

The programme’s report said: “The cause of dental decay is well understood and is related to the frequent exposure of teeth to fermentable carbohydrates, most commonly through eating and drinking sugary snacks and drinks.”

The report said while inequalities in those with tooth decay fell from 2008 to 2015, there have been no further reductions since then.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said the number of children seen by NHS dentists increased by 43.6 per cent in the last year.

He said: “We know tooth decay is often linked to deprivation and we are taking action to provide cost of living support.”