News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
1 hour ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
2 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
2 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

One in five five-year-olds across Nottinghamshire may have tooth decay

A fifth of five-year-olds in Nottinghamshire could have enamel decay or more serious dental problems, new figures suggest.

By Sonja Tutty
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

The British Dental Association said the country's oral health gap is widening yet ministers remain “asleep at the wheel”.

Data from the National Dental Epidemiology Programme for 2021-22 show 1,523 of the 9,499 five-year-olds in Nottinghamshire, 16 per cent, had their teeth examined in the 2021-22 school year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of those analysed, 21.9 per cent had enamel decay or more serious decay to the layer of dentin under the enamel.

The British Dental Association said the country's oral health gap is widening yet ministers remain “asleep at the wheel”.
The British Dental Association said the country's oral health gap is widening yet ministers remain “asleep at the wheel”.
The British Dental Association said the country's oral health gap is widening yet ministers remain “asleep at the wheel”.
Most Popular

The figures show 18.1 per cent of the five-year-olds examined in Nottinghamshire had more serious dentinal decay.

This is the first year the programme has reported on enamel decay. Preventative measures can halt enamel decay from progressing to dentinal decay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eddie Crouch, BDA chairman, said there has been no action to break the link between decay and deprivations.

He said: “Whether it’s providing access to basic care, rolling out tried and tested programmes in schools, or fluoridating water, our youngest patients require deeds not words.”

Across England, more than 62,600 children were included in the analysis, about 9.1 per cent of five-year-olds.

Of those analysed, 29.3 per cent had dental decay and 23.7 per cent had the more serious dentinal decay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Regionally, the North-West saw the highest level of tooth decay among five-year-olds at 38.7 per cent, while the South West had the lowest proportion at 23.3 per cent.

Of the five-year-olds examined in the East Midlands, 27.4 per cent had dental decay.

Read More
‘Another string in bow’ as Government signs off major East Midlands Freeport pla...

The programme’s report said: “The cause of dental decay is well understood and is related to the frequent exposure of teeth to fermentable carbohydrates, most commonly through eating and drinking sugary snacks and drinks.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report said while inequalities in those with tooth decay fell from 2008 to 2015, there have been no further reductions since then.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said the number of children seen by NHS dentists increased by 43.6 per cent in the last year.

He said: “We know tooth decay is often linked to deprivation and we are taking action to provide cost of living support.”

They said the number of dentists increased by over 500 last year and added the government is investing more than £3 billion in NHS dentistry.