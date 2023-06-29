One in eight pregnant women in Nottinghamshire were smokers when they gave birth

It comes as the Smoking in Pregnancy Challenge Group forecast the Government's target to reduce rates of maternal smoking to 6 per cent by 2022 will only be met in 2032. The coalition said a new strategy is needed urgently.

NHS England figures for the former NHS Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group show 1,142 of 8,539 mothers were smokers, 13.4 per cent, at time of delivery in 2022-23, above the national ambition of 6 per cent or less.

Prof Linda Bauld, SPCG co-chairman, said helping more mums-to-be quit smoking spares dozens of families from losing their baby to stillbirth or miscarriage, as well as easing pressure on vital NHS services.

Nationally, 8.8 per cent of pregnant women were smoking at time of delivery in 2022-23. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA Radar

Nationally, 8.8 per cent of pregnant women were smoking at time of delivery in 2022-23, a slight fall from 9.1 per cent the year before.

Dr Clea Harmer, SPCG co-chairman and chief executive of Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, said: “We are deeply concerned the Government has missed their target of 6 per cent or fewer pregnant women smoking by 2022 and isn’t on track to achieve it until the 2030s.

“The measures announced in April are an important step in the right direction, but they follow years of inaction and delay from successive Governments.”

She said the Government urgently needs to publish a comprehensive strategy to tackle smoking among mums-to-be and added it should include a levy on tobacco companies.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it is committed to reducing smoking rates, particularly among pregnant women.

A DHSC spokesman said the department has a new financial incentive scheme, in the form of vouchers, which will be offered to all pregnant women who smoke by the end of 2024.

He said: “Women who receive incentives are more than twice as likely to quit as those who do not and schemes like this help women to engage with stop smoking support and remain smokefree throughout their pregnancy.”

