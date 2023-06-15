The Association of School and College Leaders said the growing number of vacancies across England is just the “tip of the iceberg” of the struggle schools face with staff numbers.

Figures from the school workforce census show there were 34 vacancies across the state-funded schools in Nottinghamshire in November 2022, up from 21 the year before, including 32 for classroom teachers.

Nationally, the figures published by the Government revealed the number of teacher vacancies increased from 1,564 in November 2021 to 2,334 this past November.

Geoff Barton, ASCL general secretary, said the numbers for vacancies were “only the tip of the iceberg”.

He said: “We hear it is a constant struggle to fill vacancies which often requires readvertising for posts, filling gaps with supply staff, and using non-subject specialists to teach classes.

“All of this adds to the workload and pressure on school and college leaders, as well as existing staff, and it puts at risk educational provision for children.”

The data also shows temporarily filled school staff positions increased from 2,247 in 2021 to 3,308 in 2022.

In Nottinghamshire, 52 jobs were temporarily filled – 48 were classroom teaching roles.

Overall, the 340 schools in the area had about 6,717 full-time teachers this academic year, up from 6,595 in 2021-22.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “A great education does not happen by chance and brilliant teachers shape children’s lives every day.

“In today’s competitive job market, it is fantastic to see so many people choosing a rewarding teaching career, with a record number of teachers now working in our schools.

“We know there is more to do, which is why we have generous bursaries to attract new trainees to teach priority subjects and are focusing on supporting new teachers.”

However, Ian Hartwright, National Association of Head Teachers head of policy, accused ministers of being “in denial”.