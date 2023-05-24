Just one patient waits 18 months for treatment at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust – as Government misses target

The Government and NHS England set a goal of clearing all waits of more than 18 months by April – excluding very complex cases or patients who choose to wait longer.

However, the latest figures show the Government has fallen short, with 41 per cent of the 10,737 cases falling into the category of people choosing to wait or exceptionally complex cases – leaving the remainder as routine waits for treatment.

According to the data, a patient had been waiting for treatment at SFH – which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals – for 18 months or more, with the figures suggesting it was a routine wait.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said this broken promise had left “thousands of patients in pain and discomfort for unacceptably long”.

He said: “This is just the latest broken promise that shows you can’t trust the Tories with the NHS.

“Ministers blame strikes, as if they are mere bystanders. It was their refusal to speak to nurses and junior doctors that forced them out on strike in the first place.”

This waiting list peaked in September 2021, when nearly 250,000 people were waiting 18 months for treatment, including 179 at SFH.

Sir Julian Hartley, NHS Providers chief executive, said: “Trusts have pulled out all the stops to cut by 90 per cent the number of people waiting 78 weeks or more for care – a remarkable achievement against a backdrop of strikes, staff shortages and a yawning gap between capacity and demand.

“Staff and trust leaders deserve credit for continuing to work flat out to see people as quickly as possible and to improve the flow of patients through the whole health system, but there’s a long way to go to get waiting times and lists down to where patients want.”

In total, the figures show 47,727 patients were waiting for treatment at SFH at the end of March, with 801 waiting for a year or more.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Cutting waiting lists to ensure people get the care they need more quickly is one of the Government’s five key priorities.”