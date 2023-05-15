Cost-of-living crisis: more than 15,000 Ashfield households to receive support payment

However, the Resolution Foundation warned the Government some people will slip through the cracks as they deal with spiralling energy prices and soaring inflation.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show about 16,800 households in Ashfield are eligible to receive up to £900 in cost-of-living payments.

They are among more than eight million households across the UK who will receive the support.

With consumer price index inflation currently at 10.1 per cent and remaining stubbornly high, charities have warned some people will fall between the cracks as they deal with rising prices.

Estimates have been rounded to the nearest 100 households.

The first of three instalments – worth £301 – is due to be made by May 17 and should appear directly in people's bank accounts.

Those eligible include anyone who received any of the following benefits between January 26 and February 25 this year:

Universal Credit;

Income-based jobseekers allowance;

Income-related employment and support allowance;

Income support;

Working tax credit;

Child tax credit;

Pension credit.

Lalitha Try, Resolution Foundation economist , said: "The Government’s cost-of-living payments will provide much-needed support for more than 8m UK households and are rightly targeted at many of those who will need the most help.

“However, many families who are urgently in need of help will still fall through the cracks – such as those who are on a low income, but not receiving benefits.”

Alongside the support payments is a £150 disability payment, which will be paid out to 6.7 million individuals across the UK this summer – about 16,700 of these are based in Ashfield.

A further £300 is due for pensioners in receipt of winter fuel payments later this year.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the Government continues “to wrap our arms around the most vulnerable”.

She said work is “the best route out of poverty”, highlighting the work coach support scheme to help people boost their skills and progress in their careers.