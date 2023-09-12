Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cycling charity has now called for greater funding for environmentally-friendly travel as cycling rates remain below pre-pandemic levels across England.

The Active Lives Survey from Sport England is used to assess how much exercise people are getting across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures from the survey, compiled by the Department for Transport, show 10.1 per cent of people in Ashfield were cycling at least once a month in the year to November 2022, down from 14.2 per cent in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across England, 16.1% of people said they biked once a month in 2019 – this has since fallen to 13.1 per cent. (Photo by: Tim Ireland/PA/Radar)

In Nottinghamshire, 11.5 per cent of people were cycling at least once a month in the year to November 2022, down from 16.3 per cent in 2019.

Across England, 16.1 per cent of people said they biked once a month in 2019. This has since fallen to 13.1 per cent.

Cycling UK, which campaigns for better access to cycling, called the figures disheartening, especially given a spike at the height of the coronavirus pandemic when fewer cars were on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Dollimore, charity head of campaigns, said: “This should be a wake-up call for a government that’s slashed dedicated funding for cycling and walking.”

Provisional DfT data shows 5 per cent fewer bikes on the road in June 2023 than a year before.

Mr Dollimore said: “Multiple government policies recognise the carbon reduction, public health, air pollution and economic benefits which flow from more people cycling and walking, particularly for short journeys.”

According to the Active Lives Survey, much of the dip in cycling across England has come from fewer people cycling for leisure – 13.1 per cent did so at least once a month in 2019, compared with 9.2 per cent last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield saw a drop over the same period, from 11.7 per cent to 8.6 per cent, while Nottinghamshire’s figures dropped from 13.9 per cent to 8.8 per cent.