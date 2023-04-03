The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 489 people had died in Mansfield by March 16 – up from 483 on the week before.

The figure in Ashfield also rose by three over the same period, to 579.

The death toll in Bolsover district was unchanged, at 328, while it rose by five in Newark & Sherwood, to 399.

A total of 186,971 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded throughout England by March 16.

They are among 17,231 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 30 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 73 coronavirus patients in hospital as of March 29, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on Wednesday, March 29, at 8am, was down from 84 on the same day the previous week.

It is up from a month ago. There were 49 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 15 coronavirus patients in hospital as of March 29, up from 12 the previous week and seven four weeks ago.

Across England there were 7,963 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 192 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 6 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has also increased by 10 per cent.

