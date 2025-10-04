Big Brother will not be on TV tonight - and here is why! 👁📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Brother will not be on TV this evening.

ITV is giving the show a night off today (October 4).

But when will it be back on TV?

Big Brother fans are being reminded that the show will not be on as usual tonight. The iconic reality series has hit pause on its release schedule.

The legendary programme will be taking a day off, it has been confirmed. It comes after the first live eviction of the season took place last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But why is the show taking a break? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Big Brother not on TV today?

A look at the garden in the Big Brother house | Initial/ ITV

ITV is giving fans a night off as Big Brother will not broadcast an episode today (October 4). The show will have Saturday nights off throughout its current run.

Big Brother will broadcast episodes from Sundays to Fridays each week. It will not air a new episode on Saturday nights, including this evening.

ITV2 will instead be showing a repeat of Vera tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Big Brother back on TV?

Following the live eviction on Friday (October 3), Big Brother is taking a bit of a break in the schedule. As previously mentioned above, the show will not broadcast an episode today (October 4).

However, fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for its return. Big Brother will be back tomorrow (October 5) and air nightly through to next Friday (October 10).

Big Brother will start at 9pm on ITV2 on Sunday night, it has been confirmed. The seventh episode of the season will be followed by Late & Live as usual at 10pm.

ITV has announced that there will be even more Big Brother than normal for the 2025 series. It is due to run for a whole extra week!

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.