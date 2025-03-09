The winner of Dancing on Ice for 2025 has been revealed ⛸

Viewers have picked their Dancing on Ice winner for 2025.

Three finalists competed for the crown tonight.

But only one could take home the win - who was it?

After nine weeks of fierce competition, Dancing on Ice has crowned its winner for 2025. The star became the 17th person to win the long-running ITV competition.

The three remaining contestants took to the ice for a final time this season. Opening with a new routine, before the first elimination of the night.

ITV then re-opened the lines and viewers decided who would emerge victorious. Before the start, the bookies had named a clear favourite - see more here.

But which star was voted the winner by the public? Here’s all you need to know:

Who won Dancing on Ice in 2025?

The winner was crowned after a dramatic final, which saw plenty of memorable dances - including the iconic bolero. Sam Aston was revealed as the winner.

Michaela Strachan finished in second place, while Anton Ferdinand was eliminated first and finished in third. The result was decided solely by public vote.

Who was in the Dancing on Ice 2025 final?

The three celebrities who had made it all the way to the last day of the competition were: Anton Ferdinand, Sam Aston and Michaela Strachan.

What happened in the Dancing on Ice final?

The night started with the three remaining celebrities performing a new showcase routine each - as the public vote opened. The judges were very generous with their scoring tonight (March 9) and threw out 10s like sweets on Halloween.

However unlike the previous weeks of the competition, the judges’ votes had no sway in the result. It was simply based on the results of the public vote.

After the three dances, the lines closed and the first result of the night was revealed. But before that, ITV got the band back together and all of the eliminated contestants from 2025 returned for a group performance.

It was announced that Anton had finished in third place. The top two for 2025 were revealed as Sam and Michaela.

The lines re-opened and it was almost time to announce the winner. The top two then took to the ice again, taking on the bolero for a shot at the crown.

But before the winner was crowned, there was TV history as Torvill and Dean took to the ice for their last TV performance. They are embarking on a farewell tour - see more here.

