Match of the Day has confirmed who will present first show of the 2025/26 season 👀📺

Match of the Day is entering a brand new era.

The show will be hosted by a rotating cast of three presenters.

But who is on duty for the first Saturday of the season?

Football is back and it marks a new era on the Match of the Day. For the first time in decades, Gary Lineker will not be the main host of the BBC’s flagship highlights show.

The ex-England international announced his departure from the show earlier in the year, before leaving the Beeb altogether in May. He is set to return to host a show on ITV.

A trio of new presenters will share hosting duties of MOTD and its spin-off shows in the 2025/26 season. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is presenting Match of the Day today?

Match of the Day hosts: Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates | BBC / Charlie Clift

Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates, and Mark Chapman will front Match of the Day’s Saturday and Sunday programmes (now unified under one name) on rotation, as well as the newest addition to BBC Sport’s football highlights line-up, Match of the Day: Champions League - bringing energy, insight and personality to millions of viewers each week.

Fan favourites and returning stars forming the guest line-up include Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Wayne Rooney, Ashley Williams, Danny Murphy, Dion Dublin, Ellen White, Joe Hart, Martin Keown, Nedum Onuoha, Shay Given, Steve Warnock, Steph Houghton and Theo Walcott.

For the first weekend of the Premier League season, the line-up has been announced. According to Radio Times , Mark Chapman will be the host tonight (August 16).

He will be joined by analysts Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer. The games set to feature include:

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

Sunderland v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Gaby Logan is set to host Match of the Day tomorrow (August 17). Kelly Cates was on duty for MOTD Premier League Preview on Wednesday (August 13).

Mark Chapman said: “It's about watching football and then talking football with people who know a lot more about it than I do, and who have played it, and that I'm jealous of because they've played it to a great level and I never could. So, it's just fun, which is how it should be.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, BBC Director of Sport, added: “You know the feeling. That buzz in your stomach. That hopeful voice in your head “this could be our year.” The highs, the heartbreak, the glorious unpredictability of it all.

“From the first whistle to the last-minute drama, we’re right there with you. On the edge of our seats, refreshing the live page, wincing at referees or VAR, shouting at the TV, arguing in the group chat.

“We are fans. Just like you. And that’s what this new era of football on BBC Sport is all about… you.”

