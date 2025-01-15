Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Repair Shop is back with a new episode tonight!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Repair Shop is back for a brand new season.

The BBC show is now on its 14th series.

Fans have been told what to expect in tonight’s episode.

The doors of the Repair Shop are open again - as a brand new season airs on BBC. The first episode of the 14th series started last week.

A brand new batch of people will be travelling to the workshop in a bid to breathe new life into cherished items. The series is airing on BBC One in early 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are wondering what time the new episode will be on, the TV schedule has been confirmed. While fans have been told what to expect in the latest episode.

The Repair Shop's Horologist Steve Fletcher and leather expert Suzie Fletcher.

What time is The Repair Shop on tonight?

The show is scheduled to start at 8pm today (January 15), it has been confirmed. The episode is due to run for an hour and will be followed by the return of The Traitors.

How to watch The Repair Shop tonight?

The latest episode of the series will air on BBC One - and can also be watched live on BBC iPlayer. You will also be able to watch it on catch up on iPlayer after it airs - while all previous 300+ episodes are also available on the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from tonight’s episode?

According to Radio Times, this is what to expect from January 15’s episode of The Repair Shop: “Leather worker Suzie Fletcher and textile conservator Rebecca Bissonnet restore a jacket and collar that once belonged to a beloved rescue dog that helped search for survivors in the Lockerbie bombing disaster and carpenter Will Kirk fixes a table bought in 1975 by a couple who had just moved to the UK from India.

“Pete Woods is tasked with repairing a saxophone played by a semi-professional musician over a career that spanned from the 1940s to the 1990s and cobbler Dean Westmoreland tackles some rugby boots that dragged the ball over the try line and won the match for England in the Women's World Cup in the 1994/95 season.”