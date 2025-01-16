Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Severance season two arrives after almost three years 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severance is finally about to return for its highly anticipated second season.

Fans have had to wait almost three years after THAT cliff-hanger.

The release time for the Apple TV episodes has been confirmed.

Severance wowed audiences when it first released almost three years ago. Its blend of science-fiction, mind-bending mysteries and use of liminal spaces turned it into a major hit with viewers and critics alike.

Hollywood icon Ben Stiller directed much of the first season and the cast featured many familiar faces. The show went on to score 14 nominations at the Emmy Awards and a second season was soon announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the wait has been agonising for fans, especially after the season finale ended on one hell of a cliff-hanger. It has been almost three years since Severance last released an episode - and you might be wondering what time to expect it to drop.

When does Severance season two start

Adam Scott in Severance season two. | Apple TV+

After an almost three year wait, the critically acclaimed - and mind-blowing - sci-fi series is finally about to return. The long-awaited second season starts on Friday January 17, so you only have a few hours left to wait.

The first season launched on Apple TV+ on February 18 2022 and ran until April of that year - with nine episodes in total.

Are all the episodes out at once?

Unlike Netflix, Apple TV+ releases its shows weekly - so you will have to wait until later in 2025 if you want to binge Severance all in one go. Each episode will be released on a Friday from January 17 to March 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However for a show like Severance, where half the fun is attempting to parse through the mysteries - perhaps having time to digest each new episode, might be far more useful than binging through it all in one go.

What time do episodes of Severance release?

The episodes will drop on Apple TV+ weekly on a Friday, but you might be wondering about the exact timings. Can you stay up until midnight and watch it before finally going to bed - or will it arrive later in the morning, as is the case with Netflix releases.

Apple TV+ will release new episodes of Severance at midnight PT/ 3am ET for US audiences. Which means, for viewers in the UK the episodes will become available at 8am - and will then be waiting for you after work.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

How many episodes will be released on January 17?

Back when Severance first premiered in February 2022, Apple TV+ dropped the first two episodes of the season. Fans might be wondering if they can expect the same double helping at the start of season two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, just one episode will be released on Friday January 17 - according to the schedule. But in better news there will be an extra episode in season two - 10 compared to 9 in the original run.