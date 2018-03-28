VIDEO: World's craziest inflatable obstacle course coming to a city near you this summer

One of the world's largest inflatable obstacle courses is going on a UK tour this summer - with dates in Nottingham, Sheffield and Manchester.

The Monster, which is nearly 300 metres long, is the ultimate nostalgic bouncy castle experience for adults.

Adults can relive their youth by taking on the course at a variety of venues across the UK this summer

Participants can run, bounce and jump their way around 300m of inflatable fun and regress to their childhood as they take on 42 brand new obstacles, including an 18m mega slide, a Tunnel of Love and The Bouncy Cage of Doom!

And once you've conquered The Monster, the fun continues with live DJ's, giant adult ball pits and other activities, or you could quench your thirst by enjoying cocktails or craft beers.

Tickets for The Monster are on sale now, priced at £22.40 for adults and children. Spectator tickets for the adult sessions are priced at £2.80.

Tour Dates

The Monster is one of the world's biggest inflatable obstacle courses

Manchester 25th May – 28th May Manchester Central

Glasgow 8th June – 10th June Glasgow, SEC

Sheffield 6th July – 8th July Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Nottingham 20th July – 22nd July Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Edinburgh 9th Aug – 12th Aug Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre

London 24th Aug – 27th Aug London, Alexandra Palace

Peterborough 30th Aug – 2nd Sept Peterborough, East of England Arena

Birmingham 27th Sept – 30th Sept Birmingham, NEC

To buy tickets for The Monster at Manchester Central, click here.

For tickets for Sheffield, click here.

And for tickets for Nottingham, visit https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/the-monster, call 0843 373 3000 or buy them in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham