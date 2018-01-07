VIDEO: Hear X Factor winners Rak-Su on live tour

Fans of X Factor will be able to see finalists from the last television series singing live on tour this year.

Rak-Su, who won the competition, are the first ever X Factor act to have had three No.1 singles on iTunes whilst being on the show.

Riding high in the charts after their win, Rak-Su dominated the iTunes charts with five simultaneous Top 10 tracks, charting at No. 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6, including original songs I’m Feeling You, Mona Lisa and Mamacita, as well as their phenomenal winner’s duet Dimelo (feat. Wyclef Jean & Naughty Boy) in aid of Together for Short Lives and Shooting Star Chase.

They will be joined on the tour by fellow finalists Grace Davies, Kevin Davy White, Lloyd Macey, The Cutkelvins and Matt Linnen.

Sean and Conor Price have also been added to the line-up following an online poll which attracted 300,000 votes. The pair attracted 65 percent of the votes.

The X Factor Live Tour is heading for Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena on March 2 and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on February 23.

Tickets for both shows are priced from £22.40 to £61.60.

To book for Sheffield, go to www.flydsaarena.co.uk, call 0114 256 56 or buy tickets in person from the arena box office at Broughton Lane, Sheffield, S9 2DF.

To book for Nottingham, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com, call 0843 373 3000 or buy tickets in person from the box office at Bolero Square, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.