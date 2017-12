Nottingham band Vanity Box have another hometown gig this weekend, supporting Broken Witt Rebels at the Bodega.

The gig comes on the heels of their success album launch show at the Rescue Rooms in September.

The band includes Tom Chambers (vocals) from Mapperley, Paul Robinson (drums) from Hucknall and Chris Miggells (keyboards) from Ollerton.

Their album, Chance Would Be A Fine Thing, is out now.

The gig is on Saturday, December 9 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2A8O7zz